Dave and Shirley Gross hand off a large salad fork, part of the decor at Grandma and Grandpa’s restaurant, to its new owner Ian Baillie. (Photo Contributed)

Shuswap fixture Grandma’s and Grandpa’s restaurant welcomes new owner

Ian Baillie is excited to take over Sicamous business after living in Vancouver

A highway-side staple of the Sicamous restaurant business is changing hands, but the new owner promises it will remain the community gathering place it has been for years.

After 10 years of operating Grandma’s and Grandpa’s restaurant, Dave and Shirley Gross are retiring. They have sold the business to Ian Baillie who says he is excited for a change of pace after relocating from a corporate job in Vancouver to Sicamous.

Baillie said he plans to update the menu with new items and an improved beverage service including beer on tap, while keeping the food tasty and affordable so the restaurant will remain a favourite with locals and travellers alike.

“People in Sicamous could not have been nicer to me,” Baillie said.

Dave and Shirley are eager to ease into retirement after assisting with the transition, but Dave said they will cherish the experience of restaurant ownership.

The pair opened up their restaurant in the Parkland Mall 10 years ago and it has been a favourite with highway travellers in the Eagle Pass Landing building for the last five years.

Dave said the restaurant’s location right alongside the Trans-Canada Highway gave them the opportunity to meet people from all over the world and also serve locals from Sicamous.

They are kicking their retirement off with a trip to Mexico after helping Baillie out until the end of October.

