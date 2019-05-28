Column: Growing desire for more fun and games

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

During a recent visit to Revelstoke, a sign mentioning “escape rooms” caught my attention.

I saw the sign while driving through the new-ish Victoria Road roundabout (perhaps the driver’s equivalent of an escape room) not far from the Highway 1 turnoff. The sign was for a relatively new business, Revelstuck Escape Rooms. I had no idea what an escape room was or why one would make a business of it.

My wife had read something about them, though, and attempted to fill in the blank.

As I now understand, escape rooms are kind of a live-action game, involving you and a team being shut into a themed room where you must seek out clues and solve puzzles in order to “escape.” Timing is important as is a keen mind for puzzle solving. I imagine good hygiene wouldn’t hurt too, depending on how long you’re stuck in the room together.

Anyhow, it sounds like they can be fun for youth and adults and, from the results of our question of the week (see page 6, What businesses would you like to see open in Salmon Arm?), they are on some Salmon Arm residents’ wish list for the community.

After-work-hours entertainment was a common want among those responding to our question this week. Different activities for older kids and adults.

Another interesting want is a trampoline park. My niece in the Lower mainland celebrated her birthday at one over the weekend. A building the size of a warehouse, filled with wall-to-wall trampolines (surrounded in safe crash padding), divided in sections for various themes.

Read more: Word on the street: What businesses would you like to see open in Salmon Arm?

Read more: Word on the street: What do you think of the city’s panhandling bylaw?

Read more: Word on the street: How much are you willing to pay for a litre of gas?

There’s a similar thing in Kamloops, Jump 360. I had a look through the doors and definitely felt the “wow” factor.

Indoor golf, lazer tag and an arcade were also mentioned as desirable for Salmon Arm.

I’m not sure how financially feasible any of the above wants would be, or where they could go given the demand for industrial space. But I do consider them another sign that Salmon Arm is growing and I hope this growth continues to bring opportunities for innovative and adventurous entrepreneurs.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hergott: Pot bellied issue of photo radar

Just Posted

SAS Junior Girls score first Valley Championships win in more than a decade

Jewels earn 5-3 victory over Kamlooops’ Valleyview Secondary

City commits to increased transit service in Salmon Arm

If province agrees, improvements to include later hours and Sunday service, starting in 2020 or 2021

Sixth application for downtown Salmon Arm pot store put on hold

Majority of council votes to adjourn hearing pending provincial decisions on other applicants

Prohibited materials burning in debris fire causes column of black smoke in Salmon Arm

The person who started the fire was given a warning by the Salmon Arm fire department

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sun and warm temperatures continue

Environment Canada is calling for heat throughout the Okanagan this week.

VIDEO: Deaths rise as Nepal issues more permits for Mount Everest

After 11 deaths, the country said it would still not restrict permits

Call the ‘paw’-lice: Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves from B.C. homes

Her owner has discovered 14 pairs so far with no end in sight

Okanagan Salvation Army stung by theft

Thieves take pair of batteries from Vernon Sally Ann’s new food recovery truck

As more women head to work, men step up around the house: B.C. study

Men now do 40% of the cooking, researchers say

One year later: $5.2M used to help Grand Forks families after devastating floods

Grand Forks is still on the mend after flooding devastated the region

Two vehicle accident on highway 97 near Vernon closes lanes

Ambulance is currently on scene, medics are treating patients

Anti-SOGI B.C. school trustee’s lawsuit against BCTF president could be in court soon

Trustee who spoke out against LGBTQ resources to defend defamation case against BCTF president

B.C. Greens back NDP restrictions on kids under 16 working

Employment changes spark bitter battle with B.C. Liberals

Lower Mainland city bans election signs from public property, highways

Removing more than 1,800 illegally placed signs cost Surrey $160K in the 2018 civic election

Most Read