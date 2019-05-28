Column: Growing desire for more fun and games

During a recent visit to Revelstoke, a sign mentioning “escape rooms” caught my attention.

I saw the sign while driving through the new-ish Victoria Road roundabout (perhaps the driver’s equivalent of an escape room) not far from the Highway 1 turnoff. The sign was for a relatively new business, Revelstuck Escape Rooms. I had no idea what an escape room was or why one would make a business of it.

My wife had read something about them, though, and attempted to fill in the blank.

As I now understand, escape rooms are kind of a live-action game, involving you and a team being shut into a themed room where you must seek out clues and solve puzzles in order to “escape.” Timing is important as is a keen mind for puzzle solving. I imagine good hygiene wouldn’t hurt too, depending on how long you’re stuck in the room together.

Anyhow, it sounds like they can be fun for youth and adults and, from the results of our question of the week (see page 6, What businesses would you like to see open in Salmon Arm?), they are on some Salmon Arm residents’ wish list for the community.

After-work-hours entertainment was a common want among those responding to our question this week. Different activities for older kids and adults.

Another interesting want is a trampoline park. My niece in the Lower mainland celebrated her birthday at one over the weekend. A building the size of a warehouse, filled with wall-to-wall trampolines (surrounded in safe crash padding), divided in sections for various themes.

There’s a similar thing in Kamloops, Jump 360. I had a look through the doors and definitely felt the “wow” factor.

Indoor golf, lazer tag and an arcade were also mentioned as desirable for Salmon Arm.

I’m not sure how financially feasible any of the above wants would be, or where they could go given the demand for industrial space. But I do consider them another sign that Salmon Arm is growing and I hope this growth continues to bring opportunities for innovative and adventurous entrepreneurs.

