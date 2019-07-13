More funds needed to reinforce gazebo at Salmon Arm’s Blackburn Park

City council agrees to take money from reserve fund to complete project

Heavy duty footings needed for the new Blackburn Park picnic shelter mean a higher price tag than expected.

City staff explain that the city awarded construction of the gazebo structure to Green Creek Timber Construction Ltd. in June of 2018. Because it is a public structure, the city had to apply for a building permit.

Part of process required a structural engineer to review it and make recommendations on the design.

The structural engineer, in conjunction with a geotechnical engineer report, required significantly ‘heavier duty’ concrete, additional rebar and steel connectors to meet regulations,” stated Rob Niewenhiuzen, the city’s director of engineering and public works.

He told council that because it’s a public structure, it requires different fittings around the wood such as stainless steel and large bolts.

The city currently has about $76,000 in its Blackburn Park reserve fund. Niewenhuizen recommended that $25,000 of it be used to cover the additional unforeseen construction costs.

“We’re not necessarily going to need all that, but we don’t want to come back for $15,000 or $10,000.”

Coun. Debbie Cannon asked if there would be a hookup for electrical in the structure.

Niewenhuizen said yes, it would be just like the previous gazebo.

Council members present approved the extra funding. (Mayor Alan Harrison and Couns. Tim Lavery and Chad Eliason were absent.)

