Volunteer support needed for Shuswap student reading program

Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap’s one-to-one program begins again in February

Volunteers will be needed for the spring session of the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society’s (LASS) one-to-one reading program.

The program, which operates in 14 of the 17 schools in School District #83, provides one-on-one literacy tutoring for kids during regular school hours. Students who participate in the program are identified by their teachers as needing a boost in their literacy skill, but not enough to require support from school staff.

Read More: Salmon Arm’s Salvation Army officers enthusiastic about future in community

Read More: Salmon Arm residents give generously to Observer food drive

“One to one provides these children with an opportunity to practice their reading in an environment where it is okay to take risks, make mistakes and learn at their own pace with the support of a caring adult,” a statement from LASS reads.

Students typically spend 30 minutes, three or four times a week with a volunteer tutor.

This year the one-to-one program had more than 100 volunteers, but there is still a need for more as some schools don’t have enough tutors to meet the needs of all the children requiring extra support.

Read More: Trucker trapped in semi for six hours after Highway 1 collision near Sicamous

Read More: Travellers beware: Lots of snow coming for Okanagan exits

The commitment for tutors is 1.5 hours per week for 10-12 weeks, and the next session will be starting in February, with mandatory three-hour training sessions for new tutors happening in January. Anyone who wants to become a volunteer or get further information on the program can contact Terra Stephenson at 250-463-2555 or childprograms@shuswapliteracy.ca.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Century-old traditions supports the one in five Canadians with lung disease

Just Posted

Cycling club to take the handlebars for popular Shuswap mountainbike race

Skookum Ski and Cycle says transition will be over three-year period

Volunteer support needed for Shuswap student reading program

Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap’s one-to-one program begins again in February

Coquihalla Highway closed between Hope and Merritt due to car accidents

Heavy snow falling throughout BC Interior, roads treacherous

Salmon Arm’s Salvation Army officers enthusiastic about future in community

Lieutenants looking forward to making more connections, offering support

Salmon Arm residents give generously to Observer food drive

More than 1,700 pounds in donations bound for Salvation Army, Second Harvest and SAFE Society

Victoria father who killed daughters will be eligible for parole after 22 years

Andrew Berry get life sentence for the murders of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, on Christmas Day 2017

Tanev nets OT winner as Canucks top Vegas 5-4 in OT

Pettersson adds pair of goals for Vancouver

Winter storm to continue hammering Revelstoke: Highway 1 to close Friday

Up to 75 cm of snow is expected for fall

PET OF THE WEEK: Destiny and his brothers want a home

Trio of cats in search of a Christmas miracle

Lawyer files appeal for B.C. father convicted in killing daughters

Lawyer files notice of appeal shortly after Andrew Berry was sentencing Thursday

‘Just because we got $25 million does not mean we’re good to go’: Avalanche Canada

The organisation wants B.C. to increase its funding as it relies on Avalanche Canada the most

Grand Forks artist plays pot riff on classic Christmas carols

‘Rudolph the Red-Eyed Reindeer,’ ‘Let it Grow’ and ‘Green Christmas’ are on Johl Chato’s holiday album

Baby on board: Woman gives birth in bathroom of Alberta bus, driver helps out

Paramedics arrived, the baby boy was born and all was well – so well the baby got a name change

Avalanche control west of Revelstoke today

Highway 1 will be closed between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Most Read