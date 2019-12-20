Volunteer support needed for Shuswap student reading program

Volunteers will be needed for the spring session of the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society’s (LASS) one-to-one reading program.

The program, which operates in 14 of the 17 schools in School District #83, provides one-on-one literacy tutoring for kids during regular school hours. Students who participate in the program are identified by their teachers as needing a boost in their literacy skill, but not enough to require support from school staff.

“One to one provides these children with an opportunity to practice their reading in an environment where it is okay to take risks, make mistakes and learn at their own pace with the support of a caring adult,” a statement from LASS reads.

Students typically spend 30 minutes, three or four times a week with a volunteer tutor.

This year the one-to-one program had more than 100 volunteers, but there is still a need for more as some schools don’t have enough tutors to meet the needs of all the children requiring extra support.

The commitment for tutors is 1.5 hours per week for 10-12 weeks, and the next session will be starting in February, with mandatory three-hour training sessions for new tutors happening in January. Anyone who wants to become a volunteer or get further information on the program can contact Terra Stephenson at 250-463-2555 or childprograms@shuswapliteracy.ca.



