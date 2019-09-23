Alan Jackson Experience coming to Salmon Arm

Salmar Classic to host tribute concert by Kelowna musician Aaron Halliday

Salmar Cinemas is dealing up country with the Alan Jackson Experience, starring Aaron Halliday and the Tombstone Band at the Salmar Classic Theatre on Oct. 4.

“The majority of the show will be an Alan Jackson tribute, but he has original music too and it’s just fantastic,” says Salmar Cinemas general manager Daila Duford, crediting Halliday with a great stage presence and an engaging show. “He has an impressive list of recognitions for his performances and it would be nice to get a good turnout. “

Born in Nova Scotia and living in Kelowna, BC. Halliday cut his teeth on the raw and emotional grit and determination it takes to maintain a career in the performing arts.

His first single, Don’t Feel Like Dancin’ Tonight, was co-written with Aaron Goodvin, Shane Minor and Bart Butler and held the number 1 spot for two consecutive weeks on Canada’s True North Country’s Indie Row Top 20 Countdown.

In 2018, Halliday was nominated for the BCCMA Humanitarian of the Year and embarked on a tour that included more than 60 shows across B.C. and Alberta.

Doors to the Classic open at 7 and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at $20 are available at the Salmar Classic and Salmar Grand theatres.

