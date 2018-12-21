Contemporary artists respond to collected works

Salmon Arm Art Gallery will present “In Dialogue with the Collection: an exhibition that pairs local contemporary artists with works from the permanent collection.”

This new exhibit opens Friday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m., with live music and refreshments. It runs from Jan. 19 to Feb. 23.

Twelve artists plus one 20-member artist collective were paired with individual works from the arts council’s community art collection, which includes works by Edythe Hembroff-Schleicher, Marcel Asquin, Frances Hatfield, Howard Johnson, Marie Manson, Bern Smith, Josephine Parrott, Vivian Lindoe, June Mitchell, Louise Silver, Margaret Lund, Gudrun Weisinger and Mary Letham.

Each of these works was assigned to a local artist to develop a response – a next step that would allow the viewer to see the historic works in a new light.

Some artists chose the colour palette and subject matter to launch a new work, where others chose the story of the individual artist to inspire their piece. A mix of media and style allows for a diverse display of the skills and talent of artists in the Shuswap, both in the

Past and present.

Twenty members of the Blind Bay Painters came together to revel in the light of Margaret Lund’s “Moon Rising” painting, and will present an installation of their 12×12 paintings. The 12 individual artists bringing their new ideas to this show are Annie Martin, Dawn Scott, Lisa Figueroa, Susan Miller, Laura Sprovieri, Suzi Dalton, Myrna Button, Marg Robertson, Sherry Kalloch, Gudie Hupfauer, Terry Norys and Maureen Howard and Tina Letham collaborative.

This is a great time to discover just a few of the works from the 100-plus works in the arts council’s community art collection.

Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission is by donation. The Coffee Break and Artist Talk is on Thursday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. Family Saturdays continue each Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., welcoming families with children aged two to 12 to experience the exhibition and then make art together inspired by the theme.

