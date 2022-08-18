Pirates sailing into Shuswap Lake courtesy of marina

Captain’s Cove Marina near Canoe offering a movie on the lake for boaters

Come Saturday, Aug. 20, Captain’s Cove Marina near Canoe will be offering boaters an on-the-water movie night.

Owner Ryan Halcrow said the plan is to show the movie out front of the marina.

“Boaters should have extra fenders and long rope to anchor off in 40 feet of water if not more,” he said, adding that popcorn and other snacks will be served out of the gas dock.

“All are welcome to come. No charge – but a donation to the movie night would be OK.”

In keeping with the nautical theme, the movie shown will be Pirates of the Caribbean 2. It’s scheduled to start at 9 p.m.

The completion date for the outdoor patio bar and grill planned for the marina has been pushed back so it won’t be open as anticipated on the weekend.

