Captain’s Cove Marina near Canoe will be offering a movie night on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 on Shuswap Lake outside their marina. (File photo)

Captain’s Cove Marina near Canoe will be offering a movie night on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 on Shuswap Lake outside their marina. (File photo)

Pirates sailing into Shuswap Lake courtesy of marina

Captain’s Cove Marina near Canoe offering a movie on the lake for boaters

Come Saturday, Aug. 20, Captain’s Cove Marina near Canoe will be offering boaters an on-the-water movie night.

Owner Ryan Halcrow said the plan is to show the movie out front of the marina.

“Boaters should have extra fenders and long rope to anchor off in 40 feet of water if not more,” he said, adding that popcorn and other snacks will be served out of the gas dock.

“All are welcome to come. No charge – but a donation to the movie night would be OK.”

In keeping with the nautical theme, the movie shown will be Pirates of the Caribbean 2. It’s scheduled to start at 9 p.m.

The completion date for the outdoor patio bar and grill planned for the marina has been pushed back so it won’t be open as anticipated on the weekend.

Read more: 60-unit duplex project in Canoe met with accolades and approvals

Read more: A food and drink option coming to Captain’s Cove Marina on Shuswap Lake



newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Shuswap Lake

Previous story
Walk the red carpet, at North Okanagan farm theatre, starring Penticton film

Just Posted

Captain’s Cove Marina near Canoe will be offering a movie night on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 on Shuswap Lake outside their marina. (File photo)
Pirates sailing into Shuswap Lake courtesy of marina

Sicamous residents Cathy and Ernie Baynes will celebrate their 72nd anniversary on September 2, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
‘Could be we tolerate each other’: Shuswap couple to celebrate 72nd anniversary

The heat warning set for the Central and South Okanagan on Tuesday has been extended to the North, including Vernon and Enderby (Shutterstock)
Heat warning extended to North Okanagan

BC Wildfire Service added two new wildfires to its wildfire map northwest of Seymour Arm Wednesday night, Aug. 17, one at Humamilt Lake and the other farther west in the area of Momich Lakes Provincial Park near Adams Lake. (BC Wildfire Service)
Two new wildfires sparked northwest of Shuswap Lake