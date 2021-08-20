Salmon Arm Fair organizers say event still proceeding as planned

Jousters from the Knights of Valour will be putting on a show at this year’s Salmon Arm Fair, set to take place Sept. 10 to 12, 2021. (File photo)

Plans for the return of the Salmon Arm Fair remain in place, with fan-favourite attractions and new additions in store.

With ongoing concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent wildfires in the region, fair manager Jim McEwan said many people are wondering if the fair will proceed as planned on Sept. 10, 11 and 12. As of Thursday, Aug. 19, the answer was yes.

“We are working with Interior Health and watching updates from BC Wildfire Service daily,” said McEwan. “At this time, we have not decided to cancel the fair.”

What’s more, McEwan said this year’s fair, the 123rd, will deliver all the fun, entertainment and attractions the community knows and loves.

“Our goal each year is to provide unique, fun activities that will appeal to all fairgoers,” said McEwan. “After a year hiatus for entertainers, exhibitors and our midway, everyone is excited to be back and will all help us meet that goal in 2021.”

The buildings on the fairgrounds will once again be full of home-craft and livestock exhibitors, all competing for bragging rights and ribbons. McEwan said a special entertainment lineup is in store that includes the return of the SuperDogs, live entertainment on the RBC Stage, Shuswap Idol, mini-chuck-wagon races, a kids zone and more. West Coast Amusements returns to run the Midway, with rides and games for all ages. New to the fair, the Knights of Valour are bringing their full contact medieval jousting to the event.

A Barn Dance will take place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 10 and 11. Tickets in advance are $40 per night and can be ordered online at salmonarm.fairwire.com/tickets.aspx.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, Fix Auto presents the Salmon Arm Fair Parade starting at 10:15 a.m. McEwan said close to 100 entries of all shapes and sizes will be making their way from the fairgrounds through the edge of downtown, parallel to the highway and back to the fairgrounds.

Throughout the weekend, Interior Health will be offering vaccines and information about COVID-19 and the variants. The Environment Advisory Committee booth set up in the arena will offer information about protecting the environment. The Shuswap Food Action Society will be part of this booth and will offer information on the importance of food security.

McEwan said a free app will be available this year to help fair-goers to find exhibits and attractions, as well get up-to-date information.

The fair is scheduled to be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The Midway operates noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, and from noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets and additional information can be found at salmonarmfair.com.

