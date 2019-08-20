Celebrated Canadian folk singer Valdy helped Roots and Blues volunteers take down some heavy fence panels the morning after the festival was over. (Photo Contributed)

Valdy gives volunteers a hand after Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival

Celebrated Canadian singer pitched in alongside starstruck clean-up crew

Celebrated Canadian folk singer and Order of Canada recipient Valdy left a positive impression at this year’s Roots and Blues, and not just for his Main Stage performance.

As entertaining as Valdy was, it was his actions the day after the event that truly impressed a pair of festival volunteers.

Volunteers Randy and Gwen Brillon were manning the merch tent, waiting for artists to come collect their remaining CDs, T-Shirts and other items for sale, when Valdy stopped in to collect his wares.

Near the merch tent, a lone volunteer was struggling to move heavy metal fence panels.

“As we were standing there, this girl was out front working on trying to take this fence down by herself,” Gwen said. “(Valdy) said, ‘there’s no way she can take that down herself – she needs someone on the other end,’ so away he went.”

Valdy and the Brillons spent about half an hour assisting the volunteer with taking down and stacking the lengths of fencing.

Randy said the volunteer Valdy helped was delighted as she had enjoyed his performance and even purchased one of his CDs.

“She couldn’t believe it – she was overwhelmed,” Randy added. “We thought that was pretty cool of him to do that.”

