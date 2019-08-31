The rivalry between the Salmon Arm Silverbacks and the Vernon Vipers continues as the Vipers hand the Silverbacks their second narrow defeat on home ice at the Shaw Centre on Wednesday, Aug. 28. (Pure Life Photography)

Salmon Arm Silverbacks endure overtime defeat by Vernon Vipers

Final score in nail-biting exhibition game was 5-4 for the Vernon squad

The rivalry between the Salmon Arm Silverbacks and the Vernon Vipers continues as the Vipers handed the Silverbacks their second defeat on home ice.

In a game Aug. 28 that started with multiple penalties, a dramatic comeback and a nail-biting overtime period, the Vipers managed to slither around the Silverbacks just enough to finish the game with a final score of 5-4 for the Vipers. The loss comes after the 6-5 defeat the Silverbacks suffered against the West Kelowna Warriors, also at Shaw Centre.

During 4-on-4 play two minutes and 47 seconds into the game, Newfoundland native Drew Bennett redirected a shot from Akito Hirose perfectly into the top corner to give the Silverbacks an early lead.

Soon after, the Vipers responded. Defenceman Trey Taylor beat goaltender Ethan Langenegger in a 5-on-3 power play. Halfway through the opening period, Vernon took their first lead of the game when captain Connor Marritt fed the puck to Curtis Hammond who managed to put the puck between the leg pads of Langenegger.

In the second period Vernon struck twice in a span of 29 seconds bringing the score to 4-1 for the Vipers.

The Silverbacks needed to make a comeback so Sam Schofield lit the spark. Hirose streaked a pass to Schofield who smashed it into the back of the net.

The next buzzer came four minutes into the third period. Tony Andreozzi poked home his own rebound and brought the score to 4-3. Ten minutes later, Trevor Adams snuck one through the wickets of Dawson Pelletier to tie the game 4-4.

Overtime began with a 4-on-3 power play for Vernon. It took the Vipers only 19 seconds to sink their fangs for the fifth time as newly acquired forward Connor Sleeth ripped a shot top corner to give his team their first pre-season win.

