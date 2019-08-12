Water quality advisory issued for Scotch Creek Fire Hall

Unacceptable levels of coliform bacteria has led to an advisory from the CSRD

Unacceptable levels of coliform bacteria has led the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) to issue a water quality advisory for the Scotch Creek – Lee Creek Fire Hall and Community Hall water system.

The advisory recommends that users with weakened immune systems, or those wishing additional protection, should take precautions when drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice, or when brushing teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Water users at the hall should boil water rapidly for at least a minute or use bottled water.

According to the CSRD, their utilities department will be working with Interior Health and engineers to determine the next steps for the well-water system.

