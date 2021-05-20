Secwépemc Landmarks Project to grow to Enderby, Chase with infusion of funds

The project, now moving into Phase 2, has received $296,000 in funding

Neskonlith Elder Gerry Thomas (left) and Splatsin Elder Julianna Alexander look at designs that metal artist Eric Kutschker is showing to members of teh Secwépemc Lakes Elders Advisory Group. (Jacob Sutra Brett photo)

The opportunity to experience the region through Secwépemc stories, voices and relationships with the landscape from past, present and future generations continues to grow.

The Secwépemc Landmarks Project, now moving into Phase 2, has received $296,000 in funding.

A news release from the Shuswap Trail Alliance stated the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association has committed $170,000 in funding, while the Unique Heritage Infrastructure stream of the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program awarded $123,000.

Phase I brought together Secwépemc Elders from four local communities (Neskonlith, Splatsín, Adams Lake and Little Shuswap Lake bands) to guide an arts project engaging students in School District No. 83, Chief Atahm School and Shihiya, as well as employing seven Secwépemc and settler artists.

The trail alliance reports that a series of eight sculptures and interpretive panels were designed and will be installed around Shuswap Lake in the Pespeséllkwe caretaker area of Secwepemcúlecw. In addition, 100 trailhead posts were carved by youth from five classes, three in School District No. 83 and two from Shihiya and Chief Atahm schools.

Phase 2 will expand the project by working with the Secwépemc Lakes Elders Advisory Committee to install six additional sculptures in and around Enderby and Chase.

The Secwépemc Landmarks team members expressed their appreciation for the guidance of the Elders Advisory Committee and the many stories and advice they shared, as well as the financial support of Neskonlith, Adams Lake and Splatsín along with the City of Salmon Arm, the Province of British Columbia, the Shuswap Trail Alliance and Shuswap Tourism.

Shelley Witzky, an Adams Lake Band Councillor, and Sutra Brett, with the Shuswap Trail Alliance,

examine some of the preliminary models for the Secwépemc Landmarks and Trail Sign project. The first

landmark will be placed near the wharf at Marine Park in Salmon Arm. (Tracy Hughes/CSRD photo)

