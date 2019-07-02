Cracked Peppers finish season in second place

Salmon Arm Minor Baseball Association’s Bantam Cracked Peppers finished their season in second place after they losing their last game to Vernon. (Photo submitted)

Salmon Arm Minor Baseball Association’s Bantam Cracked Peppers finished their season in second place after a weekend of consecutive wins.

Action started Wednesday, June 19, in Salmon Arm with the Cracked Peppers batting against the Salmon Arm Brewers. It was a tight game that came down to the bottom of the open inning but the Peppers got the go-ahead run to win the game.

Play continued through the weekend in Kamloops. On Friday afternoon, the Peppers faced Kamloops 1. The game started off evenly matched but Kamloops was overpowered by the Salmon Arm team. Michael Tyssen had an RBI double in the game.

On Saturday afternoon, the Peppers played Kamloops 3. No points were scored for the first few innings. Wyatt O’Brien pitched almost the entire game and let no runs score under his watch. The final score was a 13-1 victory. With a 3-0 record, the Peppers earned a spot in the semi-final game Sunday.

The semi-final was a repeat of Saturday afternoon with the Peppers playing Kamloops 3 again. This time it was a much closer game. The game was tied 3-3 until mid-way when Kamloops changed pitchers. The final score was 13-9 for the Cracked Peppers.

The final game on Saturday was against Vernon. The Peppers got off to a rough start and were down 12-4 at the fifth inning. A triple by Donnie Robichaud got the Peppers back in the game and the score was almost even at 12-9 before the Peppers lost momentum, the final score was 20-12 for Vernon.