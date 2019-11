Nathan Murphy was the Snow White to the rest of his team’s seven dwarves at the Curl for Cancer event held at the Salmon Arm Curling Centre on Sunday, Nov. 3. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer) Donna Shultz and Diane Gerow sweep a stone down the ice at the Curl for Cancer event at the Salmon Arm Curling Centre on Sunday, Nov. 3. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer) Alan Harrison, scarcely recognizable behind clothes and glasses suitable for the king of rock and roll himself, participated in the Curl for Cancer event at the Salmon Arm Curling Centre on Sunday, Nov. 3. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer) Kim Ferguson throws a rock down the ice at the Curl for Cancer event at the Salmon Arm Curling Centre on Sunday, Nov. 3. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

The 24th annual Curl for Cancer tournament held at the Salmon Arm Curling Centre on Sunday, Nov. 3, raised funds with some silver screen glamour.

The 2019 Canadian Cancer Society fundraiser’s theme was “goes to the movies.” Teams came dressed as everything from Charlie Chaplin to Snow White and the seven dwarfs to participate in the fundraiser.

Read More: Salmar Theatres manager recognized for being inclusive employer

Read More: Illegal buoys netted from Shuswap, Mara lakes

Read More: Shuswap Middle School tackling inadequate nutrition with weekly soup lunch

Read More: PHOTOS: Vernon dance studio entertains with gala evening

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter