Austin Tomlinson, Ryan Cowell, Kaiden Beck and Nolan Beck after placing second in their most recent bonspiel in Kelowna. (Photo submitted)

Shuswap youth curling team aims for BC Winter Games

U16 team seeing success, having won recent bonspiels

A promising group of young curlers are exceeding expectations on their way to qualify to play in the 2020 BC Winter Games.

Members of the U16 team in the Thompson Okanagan Inter City Junior Curling League will be playing for the chance to compete in the BC Winter Games in a bonspiel tournament next year in Penticton, Jan. 11-12.

Ryan Cowell, age 15, Nolan Beck, 12, Kaiden Beck, 13, and skip Austin Tomlinson, 12, have more than a decade of curling experience between them.

Read more: In Photos: Salmon Arm curlers go Hollywood at Curl for Cancer event

Read more: Kelowna team wins Summerland junior curling tournament

Scott Beck, father to Nolan and Kaiden, says the boys are working above and beyond to prepare for the deciding bonspiel. While the prospect of playing at the games is an enticing one, Beck maintains the provincial competition is not what his son’s training is entirely centred on.

“Although they went into the season with the objective to improve, work hard and make the Winter Games – that’s not the focus,” Beck said. “That would be a bi-product of how they grow and play as a team this year.”

Read more: UPDATED: Ammonia leak shuts down curling club in Nelson

Read more: Okanagan rinks into final four at Vernon Curling Classic

As the BC Winter Games are held every two years, three of the four teammates have two more shots at the games.

“They are an incredibly coachable group of boys; there’s a lot of life lessons that are being learned out of this – a lot of teamwork,” said coach Ty Tomlinson.

Over the past year the boys have become close on and off the pebbled ice. According to Tomlinson, they spend time together playing pool or air hockey at the club between games.

There is often parental pressure on children to play a sport, says Tomlinson, but the team genuinely wants to be there.

Read more: Public invited to drop in for silent auction at Salmon Arm’s Curl for Cancer

Read more: Salmon Arm curlers capture provincial masters title

“I really think we have a very good chance this year,” Tomlinson said. “These boys seem to be able to overcome bad shots, bad decisions and bad luck and stay in the game; it’s really encouraging to be a part of it.”

Their skill has had real results with the team placing second in the last two bonspiels they’ve played.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Coach Ty Tomlinson, Kaiden Beck, Nolan Beck, Ryan Cowell and Austin Tomlinson after placing second in their most recent bonspiel in Kelowna. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Tie versus Chiefs ends losing streak for Sicamous Eagles

Just Posted

Shuswap youth curling team aims for BC Winter Games

U16 team seeing success, having won recent bonspiels

Shuswap schools receive nearly $8,000 in donations for ski equipment

Funding provided by SASCU, Shuswap Community Foundation and Pirate Loppet

Envirogreen to assess what led to Princeton explosion

Incident at soil reclamation operation occurred on evening of Nov. 27

‘Miraculous’ is how Salmon Arm woman describes her treatment for Parkinson’s

After a long wait for Deep Brain Stimulation procedure, excruciating symptoms are disappearing

AIM Roads ready to tackle winter on Shuswap highways

Company brings innovative road maintenance technology to region

VIDEO: Shoppers head out Black Friday instead of Boxing Day in search of holiday gifts

Interac Corp. recorded four-per-cent jumps in debit transactions on Black Friday for the past three years

Wet facility a possibility if Kelowna Costco relocation rejected

Victor Projects intends to develop the land regardless if Costco’s relocation is approved

Tie versus Chiefs ends losing streak for Sicamous Eagles

Eagles to face the Revelstoke Grizzlies and the Osoyoos Coyotes over the weekend

Health Canada seizes illegal product from Vernon and Kelowna vape shops

Around $1M worth of product seized: Interior Health Tobacco Enforcement officer

Penticton residents, businesses embrace ‘naughty’ Santa

Gary Haupt lost his contract with Cherry Lane, but you can still find him at other holiday events

Community Living B.C. workers ratify new labour deal

Three-year deal covers 600 workers across B.C. who support adults with developmental disabilities.

Editorial: Sound advice and easy hacks for winter driving in the Shuswap

Changing road conditions require adjusting one’s approach behind the wheel

Askew’s donates big to Armstrong, Salmon Arm food banks

Four pallets of non-perishable items were donated to local grocer to pass on to those in need

LETTER: Public solutions needed for surgical wait times

Private surgery centres increase health care costs without providing more positive outcomes

Most Read