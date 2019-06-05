Silverbacks announce new voice on the play-by-play

Nathan Kanter to broadcast all 58 regular season games plus four exhibition games and playoffs

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks have gained a new voice to call the shots for the 2019/20 season.

Nathan Kanter will be the team’s new play-by-play broadcaster and social media manager.

The Toronto, Ont. native joins the Silverbacks after two seasons working as a broadcaster and radio personality for the Battlefords North Stars in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

In his time with the North Stars, he called more than 140 regular season and playoff games, and has also broadcasted more than 50 games for LEGACY Global Sports at elite international youth hockey tournaments in France, Italy and Minnesota.

“We feel we’ve gained a great broadcaster who can step into a role with our radio station and give the fans listening a great experience,” Silverbacks operations manager Brooks Christensen said. “I was very impressed with the way Nathan carried himself in a professional manner.”

A graduate from the University of London Ont. with a masters in journalism, Kanter is eagerly awaiting the chance to get his voice on the airwaves for the Silverbacks.

“I am beyond excited at the prospect of calling games in the BCHL for the Silverbacks organization,” Kanter said. “It’s clear to me that Salmon Arm is a hockey-crazed community and I look forward to sharing my passion for junior hockey with all Silverbacks fans.”

Kanter will broadcast all 58 regular season games plus four exhibition games and the entire playoffs on the home of the Silverbacks, 91.5 EZ Rock.

