Silverbacks announce new voice on the play-by-play

Nathan Kanter to broadcast all 58 regular season games plus four exhibition games and playoffs

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks have gained a new voice to call the shots for the 2019/20 season.

Nathan Kanter will be the team’s new play-by-play broadcaster and social media manager.

The Toronto, Ont. native joins the Silverbacks after two seasons working as a broadcaster and radio personality for the Battlefords North Stars in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

Read more: Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward signs with U.S. university

Read more: Silverbacks sign new forward

In his time with the North Stars, he called more than 140 regular season and playoff games, and has also broadcasted more than 50 games for LEGACY Global Sports at elite international youth hockey tournaments in France, Italy and Minnesota.

“We feel we’ve gained a great broadcaster who can step into a role with our radio station and give the fans listening a great experience,” Silverbacks operations manager Brooks Christensen said. “I was very impressed with the way Nathan carried himself in a professional manner.”

A graduate from the University of London Ont. with a masters in journalism, Kanter is eagerly awaiting the chance to get his voice on the airwaves for the Silverbacks.

“I am beyond excited at the prospect of calling games in the BCHL for the Silverbacks organization,” Kanter said. “It’s clear to me that Salmon Arm is a hockey-crazed community and I look forward to sharing my passion for junior hockey with all Silverbacks fans.”

Read more: Silverbacks add defensemen for 2019/20 season

Read more: City in running to host Junior A Championships

Kanter will broadcast all 58 regular season games plus four exhibition games and the entire playoffs on the home of the Silverbacks, 91.5 EZ Rock.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Karate life changing for Shuswap family
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. man builds backyard obstacle course for ‘American Ninja Warrior’-style event

Just Posted

Salmon Arm mother upset after angry movie mob vents on 15-year-old daughter

Theatre manager apologizes for technical problems, shocked by behaviour of moviegoers

Silverbacks announce new voice on the play-by-play

Nathan Kanter to broadcast all 58 regular season games plus four exhibition games and playoffs

Human-caused wildfire near Sorrento under control

BC Wildfire Service now checking for hotspots

South Shuswap totem pole restoration a labour of love

Erected in 1973, carved landmark stands at 24 metres

Salmon Arm man protests daily fines for parking by own residence

Available free parking spot involves a five-minute walk away from home

Wildfire grows to 40 hectares North of Kamloops

The blaze has closed Highway 1 near Savona

Kelowna man denies he was hiding evidence when he tossed hammer, murder trial hears

Trial of Steven Randy Pirko continued June 5 in B.C. Supreme Court

B.C. doctor faces second suspension in relation to chaperones during physical exams

Dr. Daniel Archie Buie prohibited from practising medicine for two months

Aging totem pole comes down at ceremony outside Royal B.C. Museum

Second totem removed because of internal damage suffered through exposure to the elements

Okanagan power line that electrocuted owls fixed after public outcry

Dangerous wires a result of legacy equipment, says Fortis

Wildfire near Canada/U.S. border reaches 47 hectares, out of control

The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused and is under investigation

Okanagan man biking across Canada for mental health awareness

“I figured I’d turn the ride into something meaningful”

Okanagan drug store window damaged after car crash

Medical distress may have caused driver to go over curb and into front window of Shoppers Drug Mart

Okanagan College alumnus tastes victory at Vancouver Chocolate Challenge

An Okanagan College alumnus is taking home a sweet prize.

Most Read