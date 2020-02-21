Silverbacks forward receives BCHL Community Hero Award

Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward Coalson Wolford will be presented with his Shaw BCHL Community Hero Award at Salmon Arm’s final home game at the Shaw Centre on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. (Garrett James Photography)

A hockey player isn’t always defined by their actions on the ice.

Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward Coalson Wolford has been named the winner of the February Shaw BCHL Community Hero Award.

Wolford and his teammates can often be found at local schools reading to kids, helping out minor-hockey teams in the area and acknowledging young fans at their games reads a BCHL media release. While the entire team participates in community initiatives, the San Jose, California native goes above and beyond.

Wesley Wilson, a Salmon Arm resident and Silverbacks fan, says Wolford’s involvement around town has made a huge impression on him and his son Tyler.

“I see Coalson out in the community going above and beyond to help others and leaving a lasting impression on the local hockey community,” Wilson said. “I believe he is an asset to the Silverbacks organization and to the community of Salmon Arm.”

As the title sponsor for the Shaw BCHL Community Hero Award, Shaw has committed to donating $500 to the Shuswap Family Centre, a charity in Salmon Arm that supports families in need.

Chethan Lakshman, VP of external affairs at Shaw Communications, says Wolford serves as a valuable role model for young sports fans in the community.

“The kids in Salmon Arm look up to him and his teammates, and by taking the time to connect with them, Coalson is making an impact in their lives and bringing the community together,” Lakshman said.

Wolford remembers how having older hockey role models influenced his career in the sport.

“When I was growing up, the older guys I would hang around with would seem so much better than me at hockey and it was just fun being around them because one day I wanted to be that good,” Wolford said.

Shaw will present Wolford with his award at Salmon Arm’s final home game at the Shaw Centre on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m.

