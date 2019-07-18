Memorial skateboard competition request rolling to Salmon Arm council

September event to be in honour of Josh Hunter who passed away in 2018

A longtime member of Salmon Arm’s skateboard community is seeking the city’s permission to host a memorial competition in honour of Josh Hunter.

In a letter to city council, Trevor Piccini, now a Kelowna resident, laments the untimely death of Hunter, and expresses a desire to hold a skateboard competition at Blackburn Park in his honour.

Piccini writes that Hunter was taken far too early in August 2018; the two had made fond memories in the early 2000s skating at Salmon Arm’s old skatepark located in Fletcher Park.

Read More: Skaters test their skills

Read More: Development services fee increases proposed for Salmon Arm

Piccini adds that a memorial bench for Hunter already stands at the Blackburn skate park after a group of people fundraised enough money to have it installed. Council approved the bench in September 2018.

“It is our hope that we can continue to honour Josh’s memory each year, while at the same time breathe new life into the skateboarding scene and culture of Salmon Arm, like we had done for so many years before at Fletcher Park,” Piccini writes.

“It is also my hope that the new wave of skateboarders can build the same bond and friendship with each other as we all had with Josh.”

Read More: Jack-knifed semi cause of Highway 1 closure this morning

Read More: Salmon Arm strongman training for challenges of Sicamous Strength Fest

The proposed skateboard competition is to be held on September 28. Piccini included a timeline with setup beginning at 9 a.m., a food truck set up and registration beginning a 11, with the contest itself running from noon to 4 p.m. The main portion of the contest is to be followed by a memorial ceremony for Hunter and a best trick contest, with the event over by 6 p.m.

Piccini’s letter states they have applied for insurance and are awaiting a quote.

Council will vote on the request at its Monday, July 22 meeting.

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter