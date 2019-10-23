A display at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm encourages players and coaches to participate in the Minor Hockey Association’s own mental health awareness week from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey takes initiative on mental health

Association embraces need for awareness, to host its own Mental Health Week

Coaches and co-ordinators within the Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association will be putting an emphasis on mental illness by establishing their Mental Health Awareness Week.

The initiative comes from Buddy Check For Jesse, an awareness campaign born out of Jesse Short-Gershman’s death by suicide in 2014. Following Jesse’s death, his two brothers started putting green tape on their sticks – the colour of mental health awareness. The campaign hopes to motivate people to perform ‘Buddy Checks,’ a reminder to keep an eye on the mental health of others and themselves.

Buddy Check For Jesse calls for teams to support mental health on the weekend of Oct. 26-27, but the hockey association is expanding the timeframe. Players within the Salmon Arm Hockey Association will hold their own mental health awareness week from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2.

Read more: Salmon Arm Silverbacks endure overtime defeat by Vernon Vipers

Read more: Silverbacks trade team captain for considerations

Players will show their support for the cause by sporting the green tape on their sticks or putting stickers on their helmets with the Buddy Check logo on them.

Mark Delleman, coach of the Atom Development team comprised of 9-10 year-old players, is glad awareness is being spread for the cause.

“Personally, I think the association is really doing their best to make sure every team is doing something, be it tape or stickers – just getting something out to the teams,” Delleman said.

Delleman added he would speak with his team and share Jesse’s story.

Read more: Salmon Arm Silverbacks gain forward from Quebec’s Major Junior League

Read more: Salmon Arm fans not filling seats at Silverbacks games

Jeff Loewen, initiation division director and assistant coach for a novice team within the association, said that while he has no experience with mental health personally, he believes it is an important issue.

“I think it’s an extremely worthwhile and valuable cause that has the potential to make more of a difference in somebody’s life than anything on the ice,” Loewen said.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
MLB, players’ union report positive talks on opioids testing
Next story
Summerland curlers begin season on the ice

Just Posted

Thief chops their way into ATM at Salmon Arm Shell station

Amount of cash taken unknown, six-minute heist captured on video

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey takes initiative on mental health

Association embraces need for awareness, to host its own Mental Health Week

Shuswap Search and Rescue launches search for new recruits

Looking for people with time to commit, an enjoyment of outdoors who want to give back to community

Salmon Arm soapbox derby organizer makes donation to BC Children’s Hospital

The money raised from the annual event will go towards a pet petting program

Update: Fire extinguished in roof of Salmon Arm retirement residence

Residents being moved back to their apartments in Lakeside Manor from regional district building

Girl power glows in Vernon STEM workshop

More than 100 students take part in STEM4Girls event

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Seizure of cannabis edibles, including mac-and-cheese, prompt warning from B.C. RCMP

Potato chips, cheesecake and candy infused with cannabis also seized back in August

B.C. parents sue city and province in 12-year-old daughter’s drowning at lake

Beverly Park drowned at Rotary Lake in Dawson Creek in August 2016

Halloween hauntings happening in the North Okanagan

From fireworks to fundraisers, events are planned this weekend and Oct. 31

Limited parking drives concerns for North Okanagan housing project

Public hearing scheduled for CMHA low-income expansion project proposal

Summerland curlers begin season on the ice

League action and bonspiels to continue into March

Penticton-bound plane forced to return to Vancouver

It’s the third flight in three weeks that has been unable to land at Penticton Regional Airport.

‘The West Wants Out’: Wexit rallies planned in Alberta as separatist momentum grows

Rallies scheduled in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer

Most Read