Sports shorts: Askew Tennis Centre open house on Sunday

The Askew Tennis Centre open house

Held Sunday, Jan., 12, from 1 to 4 p.m. the public will get an in-depth viewing of the Askew Tennis Centre at the centre’s first open house. Refreshments will be provided.

Askew Tennis Centre schedule of events for Jan., 2020

Ladies team tennis, men’s tennis, a junior program, a beginner mixed doubles league, and a ladies doubles tournament are all planned throughout the month of January. For inquiries and sign-up contact Marietjie Bonthuys at marietjiebonthuys@gmail.com.

Arrow tag winter league

A six week combat archery league begins in Salmon Arm on Friday, Jan. 10, at 7-9 p.m. at the Salmon Arm Recreation Centre. Teams of six (ages 18 and up) must have at least two male and female members per team. For more info and to register visit www.bowsmitharchery.com.

Salmon Arm curling co-team advances to B.C. Men’s championships

Two Royal City Curling Club’s teams, headed by Dean Joanisse and Rob Dennis respectively, are bound for Cranbrook to compete in the B.C. Men’s championships, Jan. 28 to Feb. 2.

