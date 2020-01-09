Sports shorts: Askew Tennis Centre open house on Sunday

Arrow tag winter league begins

Keep up to date with local sporting events and news segments

The Askew Tennis Centre open house

Held Sunday, Jan., 12, from 1 to 4 p.m. the public will get an in-depth viewing of the Askew Tennis Centre at the centre’s first open house. Refreshments will be provided.

Read more: Salmon Arm Tennis Club earns provincial recognition for indoor courts

Read more: Salmon Arm council decides who gets what in 2020 budget

Askew Tennis Centre schedule of events for Jan., 2020

Ladies team tennis, men’s tennis, a junior program, a beginner mixed doubles league, and a ladies doubles tournament are all planned throughout the month of January. For inquiries and sign-up contact Marietjie Bonthuys at marietjiebonthuys@gmail.com.

Read more: The Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s open tournament biggest in the Okanagan

Read more: Salmon Arm Tennis Club moving ahead on indoor facility

Arrow tag winter league

A six week combat archery league begins in Salmon Arm on Friday, Jan. 10, at 7-9 p.m. at the Salmon Arm Recreation Centre. Teams of six (ages 18 and up) must have at least two male and female members per team. For more info and to register visit www.bowsmitharchery.com.

Salmon Arm curling co-team advances to B.C. Men’s championships

Two Royal City Curling Club’s teams, headed by Dean Joanisse and Rob Dennis respectively, are bound for Cranbrook to compete in the B.C. Men’s championships, Jan. 28 to Feb. 2.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Okanagan swim club ends 2019 with 6 club records in Kamloops

Just Posted

Update: Off-duty officer witnesses armed robbery at Salmon Arm liquor store

Enderby man accused in incident that allegedly involved a .22-caliber rifle and handgun

Owners of Sicamous’ Brothers Pub plan one last party before retirement

The Chmilar family has owned pubs in the community since 1979

Recital a showcase for talented Salmon Arm Secondary dance students

Grade 11/12 students choreograph own numbers for Jan. 16/17 performances

Man killed during attempted arrest by RCMP near Salmon Arm

Neighbour reports hearing loud bang followed by multiple gunshots in Sunnybrae

Okanagan real estate sales up 23% from December 2018

The Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board releases the statistics for December 2019

Iran believed to have shot down airliner, perhaps by mistake: Trudeau

Prime Minister tells media the strike that killed all onboard could have been unintentional

Kelowna’s Tolko sawmill shuts its doors for good

Wednesday marked the last day of operation for the mill

Body found behind Kelowna Gospel Mission

RCMP and ambulance services were on scene Thursday morning

Kelowna company offers reward to return dog that was allegedly stolen

The German Shepherd was last seen near the Black Mountain gas station on Highway 33 and Gallagher Dr

New pet deposit fund among B.C.’s latest social assistance overhaul

Other changes include nixing clause that said people must be financially independent for two years

A needle and chopstick: New tattoo shop opens in Revelstoke

It’s the second business in the city to offer tattoos

Who’s best to bring along in a zombie apocalypse? UBC Okanagan professors argue

The Life Raft Debate returns as experts defend their expertise come a zombie attack

‘Full of smiles’: Friend mourns Iran plane crash victim who wanted to build a life in Canada

Delaram Dadashnejad was studying to become a dietician

Sports shorts: Askew Tennis Centre open house on Sunday

Arrow tag winter league begins

Most Read